Located away from the bustle of London's Notting Hill, Flure Grossart is a 20th century haven. Flure Grossart specialises in original 20th century furniture, lighting and objects online and from the private showroom. Design classics by master designers and architects of the period are sold alongside equally interesting and quirky pieces of unknown origin, particularly from 1930 to 80. Each item is hand selected based on its beauty and originality, be that in its design or style.