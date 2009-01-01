Steuart Padwick is an award winning British design company, specialising in furniture, lighting and product design.The Steuart Padwick brand was launched in September 2009 to high acclaim and it has been one hell of a first few years, with sales across the UK, Europe and the States, as well as opening an office in the US in 2012!As well as designing our own ranges which we sell directly we have been designing for other retailers, for example The Conran Shop, Heals and Made.com.