AOK Kitchens
Kitchen Manufacturers in Melbourne
Reviews (5)
    • AOK Kitchens is a family owned and operating business, that specializes in manufacturing and installing exclusive and unique kitchens, bathrooms, laundries and storage solutions for domestic and commercial use. We have over 15 years of experience in the cabinet making industry and are located in the South Eastern suburbs.

    Services
    • Kitchens renovation
    • designer wardrobes
    • Designer Kitchens Melbourne
    • Kitchen Manufacturers Melbourne
    Service areas
    • Melbourne
    • Perth
    • australia
    • victoria
    Address
    8 Juliana Street
    3165 Melbourne
    Australia
    www.aokkitchens.com.au

    Reviews

    Wendy Hunter
    Extremely happy with our Kitchen and our Vanities. Excellent quality and workmanship. Sam was a pleasure to work with and nothing was too much trouble.
    almost 4 years ago
    George Zahopoulos
    10/10 for workmanship. Extremely competent and professional. After doing my kitchen, I got Sam to design my entertainment unit, custom buffet, the wardrobes in all my bedrooms, and now I'm back for a second kitchen after extending my house. About time I found a tradesman that actually knows what he's doing, and not guessing! I was also pleasantly surprised how creative he was when I asked for ideas for my buffet and entertainment unit. I would not hesitate to recommend this guy to others wanting custom cabinetry designed and built.
    over 8 years ago
    Sue Chan
    Am very happy to recommend AOK Kitchens! Very impressed with Sam's high level of professionalism. He listened to our requirements for the kitchen renovation and knew exactly what would work and what wouldn't. Here is a cabinet maker who knows his craft and has an exceptional eye for detail. Not only did Sam create a stylish and functional kitchen for us, his workmanship is absolutely first class.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
