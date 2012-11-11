Your browser is out-of-date.

Photowork
Photographers in St Ives
    ​Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust, New Operations Facility

    Architectural & Location Photographer. Visual Artist Producing film + sound

    Graham Gaunt is an architectural photographer and film maker. His work is an exploration of place and landscape. Graham has worked as a professional architectural photographer since 1990. First in Nottingham and later in Central London before moving to Cornwall in 2001, where he later married and is now a proud father of two sons. 

    Services
    ​Architectural & Location Photographer. Visual Artist Producing film + sound Time-lapse
    Service areas
    • International worldwide
    • Cornwall & SW England
    • & all across the UK
    • St Ives
    Company awards
    • Filmworks
    • Graham combines personal work and paid commissions to explore the relationship of landscape to space and place. His recent timelapse film Dark Nights won the 'directors choice' Golden Chough, award at the Cornwall Film Festival awards ceremony on Sunday 11th Nov 2012. The film was screened at the Lighthouse Cinema in Newquay as part of the 3 day annual event, now in its 10th year. you can view his works on his web site Filmed on location in Cornwall and Scilly, Dark Nights, captures cinematic images of arrestingly clear night skies over West Penwith and Scilly. Of the 450 entries received festival director Tiffany Holmes commented 'Graham's film really stood out and captures the true spirit of the festival'.
    • https://vimeo.com/photowork
    • http://thewaggingpole.com
    Address
    TR26 2AY St Ives
    United Kingdom
    +44-7710098315 grahamgaunt.co.uk
