Stag Pads is interior design for men.

Whether you’re in need of a quick fix or a complete renovation, our goal is to make your dream home or office a reality so that you don’t have to worry about it.

A bookshelf, a bedroom, your entire bachelor pad… you name it. We have designers and architects on hand to do it all and at an affordable price. Eliminating exorbitant fees and product markups, we charge you a flat hourly rate. No hassle.

It’s about time to get your dull digs up to a sharper speed.