Stag Pads International Ltd.
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    • Apartment in Mala Strana #1, Stag Pads International Ltd. Stag Pads International Ltd. Scandinavian style kitchen
    Apartment in Mala Strana #1, Stag Pads International Ltd. Stag Pads International Ltd. Scandinavian style kitchen
    Apartment in Mala Strana #1, Stag Pads International Ltd. Stag Pads International Ltd. Scandinavian style dining room
    +6
    Apartment in Mala Strana #1
    Apartment in Vrsovice, Stag Pads International Ltd. Stag Pads International Ltd. Modern style bedroom Multicolored
    Apartment in Vrsovice, Stag Pads International Ltd. Stag Pads International Ltd. Modern style bedroom Multicolored
    Apartment in Vrsovice, Stag Pads International Ltd. Stag Pads International Ltd. Modern living room Multicolored
    +5
    Apartment in Vrsovice
    Guest Bedroom , Stag Pads International Ltd. Stag Pads International Ltd.
    Guest Bedroom , Stag Pads International Ltd. Stag Pads International Ltd.
    Guest Bedroom , Stag Pads International Ltd. Stag Pads International Ltd.
    +1
    Guest Bedroom

    Stag Pads is interior design for men. 

    Whether you’re in need of a quick fix or a complete renovation, our goal is to make your dream home or office a reality so that you don’t have to worry about it. 

    A bookshelf, a bedroom, your entire bachelor pad… you name it. We have designers and architects on hand to do it all and at an affordable price. Eliminating exorbitant fees and product markups, we charge you a flat hourly rate. No hassle.

    It’s about time to get your dull digs up to a sharper speed.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Home Staging
    • INTERIOR DECORATING
    • Styling
    Service areas
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Czech Republic
    • Switzerland
    • Sweden
    • London
    Address
    86-90 Paul Street
    EC2A 4NE London
    United Kingdom
    www.stagpads.com
