Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ullmayer Sylvester
Architects in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The new Summerhouse, Ullmayer Sylvester Ullmayer Sylvester Modern houses
    The new Summerhouse, Ullmayer Sylvester Ullmayer Sylvester Modern houses
    The new Summerhouse, Ullmayer Sylvester Ullmayer Sylvester Minimalist houses
    +5
    The new Summerhouse

    Ullmayer Sylvester Architects are a young practice incorporated in 2005 following their participation in a collaborative housing project 'In- Between' in London, which -amongst others- won an RIBA award and the AJ first Building Award. 

    As a practice we engage in urban, civic and domestic context attempting to make high quality, beautiful yet frequently economic projects and environments. The stuff of life makes us hum. We question and re-invent typologies with a sense of optimism.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    N16 8ST London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2075030032 www.ullmayersylvester.com
      Add SEO element