Ullmayer Sylvester Architects are a young practice incorporated in 2005 following their participation in a collaborative housing project 'In- Between' in London, which -amongst others- won an RIBA award and the AJ first Building Award.

As a practice we engage in urban, civic and domestic context attempting to make high quality, beautiful yet frequently economic projects and environments. The stuff of life makes us hum. We question and re-invent typologies with a sense of optimism.