Robin Furlong furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Moreton In Marsh
Reviews
    QUANTUM DRINKS CABINET
    Crossbow Console Table

    Designers and creators of Bespoke and Edition Furniture for residential and corporate settings.

    Services
    • Free standing and installed furniture
    • designed and created in our Cotswold Workshops
    Service areas
    • UK wide ship overseas
    • Moreton in Marsh
    Company awards
    • Robin Furlong has received four prestigious Guild Marks from the Worshipful Company of Furniture Makers.
    • The Oxfordshire Museum selected the Robin Furlong T:Ray manta ray tray for its annual craft award
    Address
    10 Fosseway Business Park, Stratford Road
    GL569NQ Moreton In Marsh
    United Kingdom
    +44-1608650567 www.robinfurlongfurniture.co.uk

    Katie Baker
    over 2 years ago
    Harvey O'Brien
    almost 4 years ago
    Columba Keeling
    almost 4 years ago
