Hi! TIME
Designers in Whitley Bay
    Home Front
    Scandi-moniun
    Time Travel Clocks

    Taking much inspiration from mid century style, whether it be everyday 1950s household objects or 1960s fabric prints, we create striking timepieces for today’s modern home.

    Form and function are combined to produce quirky operational objects that will add a fun, fresh touch to any room. Each clock is designed, laser cut and hand assembled in our North East coastal studio. We take great pride in the quality of our pieces from construction through to packaging. We love what we make and we hope you do too!

    Service areas
    Whitley Bay
    Address
    264 Whitley Road
    NE26 2TG Whitley Bay
    United Kingdom
    www.hi-time.co.uk
      Add SEO element