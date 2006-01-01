Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Oh So Pretty
Furniture & Accessories in Macclesfield, Cheshire
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Large Condiment Set, Oh So Pretty Oh So Pretty Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Large Condiment Set, Oh So Pretty Oh So Pretty KitchenAccessories & textiles
    Large Condiment Set, Oh So Pretty Oh So Pretty Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Large Condiment Set
    Summer Range, Oh So Pretty Oh So Pretty Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Summer Range, Oh So Pretty Oh So Pretty KitchenAccessories & textiles
    Summer Range
    Lime Range, Oh So Pretty Oh So Pretty Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Lime Range, Oh So Pretty Oh So Pretty KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    Lime Range, Oh So Pretty Oh So Pretty KitchenAccessories & textiles
    +2
    Lime Range

    Oh So Pretty, established in 2006 in Cheshire, is the importer and retailer of contemporary aluminium tablewares. All our items are handmade using recycled aluminium and enamel. All our items and imported from India and are Fair Trade. There are over 200 items in our catalogue and many of our items are exclusive, including our best selling Summer range. 

    Services
    Home Accesories and tablewares
    Service areas
    • All across the UK
    • Macclesfield
    • Macclesfield, Cheshire
    Address
    SK11 6RN Macclesfield, Cheshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1625471777 www.oh-so-pretty.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    Contemporary Aluminium Tablewares

      Add SEO element