Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Wiltshire Glass &amp; Windows Ltd
Windows in Salisbury
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Wiltshire Glass & Windows Ltd provide a full windows, doors and conservatories service - including manufacture, supply and installation.

    All products are high quality uPVC items, expertly fitted by our team of experienced window installers.

    Based near Salisbury, we serve customers in south Wiltshire and throughout the south west of England.

    Services
    • window manufacture
    • door manufacturer
    • conservatories manufacture
    • window supply
    • door supply
    • conservatories supply
    • window installation
    • door installation
    • conservatories installation
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    South West and Salisbury
    Address
    Unit 6 Parkers Close, Downton Business Centre, Downton
    SP5 3RB Salisbury
    United Kingdom
    +44-1725513030 www.wiltshireglass.co.uk
      Add SEO element