Wiltshire Glass & Windows Ltd provide a full windows, doors and conservatories service - including manufacture, supply and installation.
All products are high quality uPVC items, expertly fitted by our team of experienced window installers.
Based near Salisbury, we serve customers in south Wiltshire and throughout the south west of England.
- Services
- window manufacture
- door manufacturer
- conservatories manufacture
- window supply
- door supply
- conservatories supply
- window installation
- door installation
- conservatories installation
- Show all 9 services
- Service areas
- South West and Salisbury
- Address
-
Unit 6 Parkers Close, Downton Business Centre, Downton
SP5 3RB Salisbury
United Kingdom
+44-1725513030 www.wiltshireglass.co.uk