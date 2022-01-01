Your browser is out-of-date.

Indigo Acre INTERIORS Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Ashby De La Zouch
    Forward thinking interior design company based in the Midlands, offering mainly private interior design to clients in the Midlands and further afield. We put huge emphasis on customer service & attention to detail. We are passionate about what we do and really take the time to listen to the client enabling us to tailor make an interior scheme that totally fits in with their needs and life style requirements. 

    Services
    • spatial planning. curtains
    • Upholstery
    • furniture
    • Lighting
    • Flooring
    • occasional furniture
    Service areas
    Interior Design and Ashby de la Zouch
    Address
    7 Mill Farm lane
    LE65 1GR Ashby De La Zouch
    United Kingdom
    +44-7730676761 www.indigoacre.co.uk
