Based in the heart of the historic spice district moments from the iconic Tower Bridge, The London Tile and Mosaic Company has become an established hub for Interior Designers, Architects and retail customers over the last four years. We aim to source and deliver premium products through high quality, personal service which is tailored to each individual client.

Whether you are looking for something special for your home, something cutting edge or trendy for your commercial space or a new one-stop source of products for your interior design projects, our mission is to seek out the best in new materials from the leading suppliers of tiles and mosaics. We import a diverse range of products from all over Europe and beyond. We also offer a 'Research and Source' service free of charge for those projects that require a certain something you have in mind but are struggling to find.