The London Tile and Mosaic Company
Tile, Stone & Worktops in London
Reviews (1)
    Tuli-pop 1
    The Megalith Maximum Range

    Based in the heart of the historic spice district moments from the  iconic Tower Bridge, The London Tile and Mosaic Company has become an established hub for Interior Designers, Architects and retail customers over the last four years.  We aim to source and deliver premium products through high quality, personal service which is tailored to each individual client. 

    Whether you are looking for something special for your home,  something cutting edge or trendy for your commercial space or a new one-stop source of products for your interior design projects, our mission is to seek out the best in new materials from the leading suppliers of tiles and mosaics. We import a diverse range of products from all over Europe and beyond. We also offer a 'Research and Source' service free of charge  for those projects that require a certain something  you have in mind but are struggling to find. 

    Services
    • Material supply
    • installations
    • Research and Sourcing
    • Information and Guidance
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    18-20 Shad Thames
    SE1 2YQ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074033190 www.londontileandmosaic.com

    Reviews

    Maila Love
    Amazing products and lovely service Thanks
    almost 7 years ago
