Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
IKS Interiors
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Leeds
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Our team is small, experienced and tight-knit. We have different strengths and bring diverse skills to the company. These skills, when combined, add up to value for money you’d have to go a long way to rival.

    When you deal with us, you deal with a dedicated local business to whom reputation and recommendation matter most. This means that taking time and trouble is an absolute minimum requirement, not an extra, whether it’s helping you plan or after-sales service. And, because we’re in Leeds and handy for both the M1 and M62, the area we call local stretches a long way.

    Service areas
    Leeds—within a 20-mile radius only
    Address
    16 Station Road Cross Gates
    LS15 7JX Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-1132254666 www.iksinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Chris Butler
    Loved the design, and was really pleased they could oblige with my layout, a few difficulties with appliances (I believe they no longer use CDA). Some tagging issues have dragged on, but really pleased these are to be rectified, after which the stars will go up to * * * * * as I won't be able to fault them. Great to know when you get one of those jobs where for extraneous reasons things start to go wrong, they are prepared to resolve.
    about 6 years ago
    Barbara Ruane
    .A truly amazing refit done by IKS. All the team worked very hard to make sure we got exactly what we wanted from the design to the fitters and even the decorator , nothing was to much trouble. If in doubt don't be they are true professionals, CLEAN TIDY AND VERY GOOD AT WHAT THEY DO. Highly recommended. Thank you to all.
    almost 6 years ago
    Miss A Hoole
    Really fantastic service and an extremely professional job done. I was given lots of great advice on how to fit as much as possible into a small space. I am really happy with the end result.
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element