David Mellor Design operates on the simple principle that well-designed equipment can improve your life.

The company was set up by David Mellor, Royal Designer for Industry. Mellor is a key figure in British design with an international reputation as designer, manufacturer and shopkeeper. Born in Sheffield, he has always specialised in metalwork and he is particularly famous for his cutlery design.

David Mellor cutlery is manufactured in a purpose-designed modern factory in the Peak District National Park. The Round Building, designed by Sir Michael Hopkins, has won numerous architectural awards.