Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
David Mellor
Artists & Artisans in S32 1ba
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (29)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • David Mellor 'Embassy' Cutlery, David Mellor David Mellor Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    David Mellor 'Embassy' Cutlery
    David Mellor 'Pride' Cutlery, David Mellor David Mellor Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    David Mellor 'Pride' Cutlery
    David Mellor 'Chelsea' Cutlery, David Mellor David Mellor Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    David Mellor 'Chelsea' Cutlery
    David Mellor 'Minimal' Cutlery, David Mellor David Mellor Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    David Mellor 'Minimal' Cutlery

    David Mellor Design operates on the simple principle that well-designed equipment can improve your life. 

    The company was set up by David Mellor, Royal Designer for Industry. Mellor is a key figure in British design with an international reputation as designer, manufacturer and shopkeeper. Born in Sheffield, he has always specialised in metalwork and he is particularly famous for his cutlery design. 

    David Mellor cutlery is manufactured in a purpose-designed modern factory in the Peak District National Park. The Round Building, designed by Sir Michael Hopkins, has won numerous architectural awards.

    Services
    • Design
    • manufacture and retail of high-quality tableware and kitchenware.
    Address
    The Round Building, Hathersage
    Sheffield S32 1ba
    United Kingdom
    +44-1433650220 www.davidmellordesign.com

    Reviews

    Rupert Smith
    Extremely pleasant and well run. Really nice food brought out in a timely manner. Limited indoor seating so prepare for a wait if a busy day but if its nice then good seating outdoors.
    2 months ago
    Derek Saynor
    Nice place to visit in Hathersage in the Peak District. Has a working factory + gallery for cutlery, ceramics and kitchen utensils as well as a wonderful cafe serving great food. All this in a beautiful countryside setting.
    about 2 months ago
    David Sidery
    Design heaven! Wonderful display of designs by David Mellor, his extremely talented son and their design team. A shop full of irresistible items and a Cafe/Bistro serving delicious snacks and light meals. Always an afternoon to remember.
    2 months ago
    Show all 29 reviews
      Add SEO element