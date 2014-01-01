Aqua Platinum Projects are an award winning swimming pool design and build company with offices in Hampshire and London.

We specialise in high-end residential and commercial projects for both indoor and outdoor swimming pools, with extensive knowledge and experience in subterranean swimming pool installations.

We offer a full design and build service and understand that the key to any successful project is the quality of the design development process. We will work closely with the appointed design team, attending meetings and workshops to provide detailed CAD drawings, CGI’s and all relevant technical information.

Our highly focused team of designers, consultants and engineers boasts unrivalled experience and a wealth of knowledge in all aspects of design, specification and construction in this unique market.

We are currently working for some of the most prestigious developers and architects in the capital and surrounding counties with live projects throughout London primarily in Mayfair, Notting Hill and Knightsbridge as well as other projects reaching into east and north London.

With over 30 years expertise in the swimming pool industry, we are passionate and committed to ensuring only the best in quality of service and finished project for our clients, and strive to use only the highest quality products and materials available.

Aqua Platinum understand that a swimming pool is a major investment with many options to consider.

With our vast knowledge we will remove the jargon and confusion of products available and offer a conclusive quote to ensure the project uses the highest quality products whilst still maintaining the best value.

If you would like further information or to discuss a project with one of our Consultants please call us on 01489 896 438 or email enquiries@aquaplatinumprojects.co.uk