reForm Architects’ international team combines experience, commitment and innovation to offer a diverse range of clients a highly professional design led service.
We are friendly and approachable and see a close collaboration with our clients, design teams and contractors as an essential and enjoyable part of any project.
We do not adhere to an architectural style, which can often compromise a relevant design response. Instead reForm offers a contemporary and eclectic approach that treats problems as opportunities to deliver unique and elegant buildings and spaces.
Following a successful collaboration on a number of Award Winning projects in the Netherlands, reForm has established UK partnership with IAA Architecten enabling us to deliver a broader range and scale of projects for our UK Clients.
- Service areas
- United Kingdom and London
- Company awards
- Sunday Times Building of the Year Award – Specialist Winner
- Kensington and Chelsea Design Awards
- Shapemakers Award for Innovative use of Aluminium
- RIBA Regional Award
- Civic Trust Award
- Leading European Architects’ Forum – Masterplan of the Year, Commended
- RIBA Award
- Downland Award
- Croydon Design Award
- British Steel Colourcoat Building Award – Commended
- Civic Trust Award
- International Interchange of the Year
- NCE Awards
- CABE Building Sights Award – Highly Commended
- Local Government News Street Design Competition – Winner of the Waterways Category
- Suffolk Preservation Society – Alfred Williams Prize for 21st Century Architecture
- Civic Trust (Special Lighting) Award
- Civic Trust Award
- RIBA Regional Award
- Evening Standard, New Homes Award – Best New Development in Affordable Homes Sector
- Manchester Evening News Awards – Best Restoration
- What House? Awards – Best Apartment, Silver
- Civic Trust Awards – Commendation
- Civic Trust Awards – Regional Finalist
- Southend Borough Council Annual Design Awards – Commendation for New Build
- RIBA Regional Award – Shortlisted
- LABC Building Excellence Award – Finalist for Best Educational Development
- Green Apple Award for the Built Environment – Bronze
- AW AR example
- Address
-
The Old School, 48A Union Stret
SE1 1TD London
United Kingdom
+44-2036965700 www.reForm-architects.london