reForm Architects
Architects in London
Reviews (4)
Projects

    reForm Architects’ international team combines experience, commitment and innovation to offer a diverse range of clients a highly professional design led service.

    We are friendly and approachable and see a close collaboration with our clients, design teams and contractors as an essential and enjoyable part of any project. 

    We do not adhere to an architectural style, which can often compromise a relevant design response.  Instead reForm offers a contemporary and eclectic approach that treats problems as opportunities to deliver unique and elegant buildings and spaces. 

    Following a successful collaboration on a number of Award Winning projects in the Netherlands, reForm has established UK partnership with IAA Architecten enabling us to deliver a broader range and scale of projects for our UK Clients.

    Service areas
    United Kingdom and London
    Company awards
    • Sunday Times Building of the Year Award – Specialist Winner
    • Kensington and Chelsea Design Awards
    • Shapemakers Award for Innovative use of Aluminium
    • RIBA Regional Award
    • Civic Trust Award
    • Leading European Architects’ Forum – Masterplan of the Year, Commended
    • RIBA Award
    • Downland Award
    • Croydon Design Award
    • British Steel Colourcoat Building Award – Commended
    • Civic Trust Award
    • International Interchange of the Year
    • NCE Awards
    • CABE Building Sights Award – Highly Commended
    • Local Government News Street Design Competition – Winner of the Waterways Category
    • Suffolk Preservation Society – Alfred Williams Prize for 21st Century Architecture
    • Civic Trust (Special Lighting) Award
    • Civic Trust Award
    • RIBA Regional Award
    • Evening Standard, New Homes Award – Best New Development in Affordable Homes Sector
    • Manchester Evening News Awards – Best Restoration
    • What House? Awards – Best Apartment, Silver
    • Civic Trust Awards – Commendation
    • Civic Trust Awards – Regional Finalist
    • Southend Borough Council Annual Design Awards – Commendation for New Build
    • RIBA Regional Award – Shortlisted
    • LABC Building Excellence Award – Finalist for Best Educational Development
    • Green Apple Award for the Built Environment – Bronze
    • AW AR example
    Address
    The Old School, 48A Union Stret
    SE1 1TD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2036965700 www.reForm-architects.london

    Reviews

    joao miguel
    over 3 years ago
    Mr. Columbo
    almost 2 years ago
    Loft.Location London
    Great people to work with.
    about 3 years ago
