Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Krantz Designs
Kitchen Manufacturers in Lincolnshire
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Old-Meets-New, Krantz Designs Krantz Designs Modern kitchen
    Old-Meets-New, Krantz Designs Krantz Designs Modern kitchen
    Old-Meets-New, Krantz Designs Krantz Designs Modern kitchen
    +3
    Old-Meets-New
    Mizzle and Lime White Kitchen, Krantz Designs Krantz Designs Classic style kitchen
    Mizzle and Lime White Kitchen, Krantz Designs Krantz Designs Classic style kitchen
    Mizzle and Lime White Kitchen, Krantz Designs Krantz Designs Classic style kitchen
    +5
    Mizzle and Lime White Kitchen

    Krantz Designs offer a unique; design, supply, project management and fit service for your home renovation needs. We specialise in bespoke kitchens and wet-room bathrooms, but also have a team of expert joiners who make stunning fitted furniture. Not only that but we are frequently being asked to build extensions and project manage the work from start to finish.

    Services
    • bespoke kitchens
    • Wet-rooms
    • bathrooms
    • Project Management
    • renovations
    • fitted furniture
    • In-Frame Kitchens
    • Handleless Kitchens
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • All across the UK
    • France
    • Lincolnshire
    • Nottinghamshire
    • Surrey
    • London
    Address
    32 High Street, Swinderby
    LN6 9LW Lincolnshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1522869088 www.krantz.co.uk
      Add SEO element