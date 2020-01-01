Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors was founded by Celia Sawyer in 2006. Celia is a shrewd businesswoman with several successful businesses under her belt and is currently filming the 4th series of Channel 4′s ‘FOUR ROOMS’.

Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors is an influential luxury interior design company based in Knightsbridge, with clients ranging from private individuals and property developers, to high net worth business people and celebrities. Designing residential & commercial properties, hotels and private aviation, we pride ourselves on working closely with our clients to achieve the optimal results. Our attention to detail and customer service are second to none, always achieving the highest quality product at the best possible price. We source globally to create the most bespoke and unique designs. Communication is of paramount at Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors, ensuring that our clients are always informed and kept up to date with progress. Our 100% scheduling record confirms that 100% of our projects are completed on time.