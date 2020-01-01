Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Knightsbridge, London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Fairways at the Bishops Avenue, Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Modern houses
    Fairways at the Bishops Avenue, Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Modern houses
    Fairways at the Bishops Avenue, Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Modern bathroom
    +20
    Fairways at the Bishops Avenue
    Aviation, Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Yachts & jets
    Aviation, Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Yachts & jets
    Aviation, Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Yachts & jets
    +1
    Aviation

    Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors was founded by Celia Sawyer in 2006. Celia is a shrewd businesswoman with several successful businesses under her belt and is currently filming the 4th series of Channel 4′s ‘FOUR ROOMS’.

    Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors is an influential luxury interior design company based in Knightsbridge, with clients ranging from private individuals and property developers, to high net worth business people and celebrities. Designing residential & commercial properties, hotels and private aviation, we pride ourselves on working closely with our clients to achieve the optimal results. Our attention to detail and customer service are second to none, always achieving the highest quality product at the best possible price. We source globally to create the most bespoke and unique designs. Communication is of paramount at Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors, ensuring that our clients are always informed and kept up to date with progress. Our 100% scheduling record confirms that 100% of our projects are completed on time.

    Services
    • Aviation
    • VIP Services
    • Architecture
    • Furniture Rental & Purchase
    • Hotels and Leisure
    • Private Residences
    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    14 Basil Street
    SW3 1AJ Knightsbridge, London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037553123 www.celiasawyer.com
      Add SEO element