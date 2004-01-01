Your browser is out-of-date.

Tracey Andrews Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hertford
Reviews (7)
Projects

    • Designer Home Office, Tracey Andrews Interiors Tracey Andrews Interiors
    Designer Home Office, Tracey Andrews Interiors Tracey Andrews Interiors Modern rooms
    Designer Home Office, Tracey Andrews Interiors Tracey Andrews Interiors Modern rooms
    +1
    Designer Home Office
    Bedroom Serene, Tracey Andrews Interiors Tracey Andrews Interiors Classic style bedroom
    Bedroom Serene, Tracey Andrews Interiors Tracey Andrews Interiors Classic style bedroom
    Bedroom Serene, Tracey Andrews Interiors Tracey Andrews Interiors Classic style bedroom
    Bedroom Serene
    Retro Living Room, Tracey Andrews Interiors Tracey Andrews Interiors
    Retro Living Room, Tracey Andrews Interiors Tracey Andrews Interiors
    Retro Living Room, Tracey Andrews Interiors Tracey Andrews Interiors
    +1
    Retro Living Room
    Complete Home Renovation, Tracey Andrews Interiors Tracey Andrews Interiors
    Complete Home Renovation, Tracey Andrews Interiors Tracey Andrews Interiors
    Complete Home Renovation, Tracey Andrews Interiors Tracey Andrews Interiors
    +3
    Complete Home Renovation

    Tracey Andrews Interiors offers a full range of services specialising in all aspects of Interior Design including project management if required, bespoke curtains blinds and soft furnishings, fitted furniture and ‘in house’ decorating services. Agents and Suppliers of everything Interiors. If you cant find what your looking for we already have! 

    Why we are Different?

    As home Interior Design specialists we feel we are different. Why? Because of our passion, experience and commitment towards your project and knowing the best services and contractors to assist you, we are well placed to offer you, and in confidence the best aesthetic and practical design solutions available. Ultimately our mission is to provide you with exciting decorative value, and express our 100% interest in your project. We have satisfied customers who tell us we exceed the normal level of service expected.

    We aim to make what you may consider to be a task of designing and implementing your project, stress free, and under control, accentuating the offer of you being able to let go and let us organise everything for you. This said we are flexible that we value your input as much or as little as you require. Small projects are no less important than larger! We work with you and for you, to offer a personal and tailored experience.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Project Management
    • Show Room Design
    • Make overs to resell. Provision of headboards
    • curtains and blinds
    • decorating services
    • sliding wardrobes
    Service areas
    UK, wo, and Hertford
    Company awards
    Interior Design B.A (1st)
    Address
    30 Fanshawe St, Bengeo
    SG14 3AT Hertford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1992414649 traceyandrewsinteriors.co.uk

    Reviews

    LORRAINE REDDAWAY
    Tracey has been highly professional and extremley helpful in providing idea and hands on design assistance. She is an excellent listener and willing to work carefully within budget. We will continue to work with her in the future and be recommending her to people requiring her type of services.
    5 months ago
    Alison Hargreaves
    Tracey helped me with interior design, reconfiguring living space and project managing the decorating, carpentry, electrical works, tiling etc that were required for the project. It was a pleasure working with Tracey. She had great ideas, is super professional and also was mindful of my taste and budget. She has since helped me with other smaller projects including furniture upcycling and curtains! Highly highly recommend!!
    4 months ago
    Susan Cruse
    We have worked with Tracey on two significant interior design projects in our home. We have found her to be extremely creative, able to attune well to our taste and goals, and generous with her time. We can’t recommend her highly enough
    4 months ago
    Show all 7 reviews
