Tracey Andrews Interiors offers a full range of services specialising in all aspects of Interior Design including project management if required, bespoke curtains blinds and soft furnishings, fitted furniture and ‘in house’ decorating services. Agents and Suppliers of everything Interiors. If you cant find what your looking for we already have!

Why we are Different?

As home Interior Design specialists we feel we are different. Why? Because of our passion, experience and commitment towards your project and knowing the best services and contractors to assist you, we are well placed to offer you, and in confidence the best aesthetic and practical design solutions available. Ultimately our mission is to provide you with exciting decorative value, and express our 100% interest in your project. We have satisfied customers who tell us we exceed the normal level of service expected.

We aim to make what you may consider to be a task of designing and implementing your project, stress free, and under control, accentuating the offer of you being able to let go and let us organise everything for you. This said we are flexible that we value your input as much or as little as you require. Small projects are no less important than larger! We work with you and for you, to offer a personal and tailored experience.