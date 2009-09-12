I am a fine art and landscape photographer living in the Rhymney Valley in South Wales. I have only taken photography seriously since 2008 but grew up with a photography background as my Father was an avid hobby photographer who shot many a wedding. I used to help in those days taking candid shots through the day.

The purchase of my first digital camera in 2008 really inspired me to take up the art once again, especially when I discovered the wonders of photoshop in which I process all of my images.

I have had great success with my photographs in recent years, entering many competitions and have taken several first prizes at the Bedwellty Agricultural Show in the photography section and winning 'Best Photograph in Show' on two occasions.

I have also had images published in some of the photography magazines.

Lately, I have tried to bring something new to the table with my art and have developed a style of producing unique images from smoke trails photographed from a smouldering incense stick which turn images into a multitude of fascinating shapes and even humanoid forms. Indeed, immediately upon publishing his website featuring these images, I was contacted by actuallymag.com, an online arts and fashion magazine requesting that they be allowed to feature my work and this feature was published in January 2013 http://actuallymag.com/smoke-art-with-steve-purne...

My work is widely available to purchase over the internet in many parts of the world, not only as art prints but also as canvas wraps, stationery cards, iphone cases, ipod skins, ipad skins, laptop skins, t shirts, hoodies, cushions, tote bags and many other products.

For further information, see the following sources:-

http://sjpgalleries.weebly.com

http://thesmokeguru.weebly.com

http://steve-purnell.artistwebsites.com

http://photo4me.com/sjpgalleries

http://society6.com/StevePurnell

http://www.posterlounge.co.uk/artists/steve-purnel...

http://stevepurnell.imagekind.com/store/

http://www.artflakes.com/en/shop/stevepurnellfinea...

http://www.zazzle.co.uk/stevepurnell

If the piece that you are interested in is not on the site that you prefer, please contact me and I will arrange for it to be made available.