Anna Casa Interiors specialise in luxury interiors for both the high-end residential and commercial sectors under the creative direction of Anna Dodonova. With an international portfolio, each brief is specifically tailored to suit the requirements, taste and lifestyle of each individual client or target market.

With a wealth of experience and a dedicated design team, Anna Dodonova is passionate about creating spaces that delight all the senses. Forging strong relationships with celebrated furniture designers, lighting specialists and artists from some of the world’s leading craftsmen; she successfully combines luxury and comfort with the ultimate bespoke concepts. The practice encompasses timeless style, elegance, with high quality products and services. Each design element is thoughtfully considered to deliver design solutions at an exceptional standard; which result in a functional interior that is truly unique.