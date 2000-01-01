Bramhall Blenkharn was formed in 1994, with Mark Bramhall joining Ric Blenkharn in partnership at the then
Ashfield Architects. Prior to this partnership, Ric had been a Partner with Ashfield Architects since 1987 and Mark a Project Director with Sir Norman Foster and Partners in London. The partnership between Mark and Ric brought together not only a wealth of experience of practice at regional and international level, but also a shared passion for architecture with character and the effect that architecture can have on the people who come into contact with it. Originally based in York, the practice re-located to the market town of Malton, in the heart of Ryedale, in 2000. This move into a more rural setting has proved to be a positive one, not only allowing the practice to fully establish it's identity in the local area, but also giving greater opportunity for involvement with a wide range of schemes across the region as well as further afield. These opportunities have seen Bramhall Blenkharn working on diverse schemes from the delicate conservation areas of rural towns such as Helmsley and Pickering to working on larger inner city housing regeneration schemes in York, Leeds and Selby as well as projects as far afield as Newcastle and North Wales.
- Services
- Bramhall Blenkharn has experience of working within a broad range of sectors
- including social and developer housing
- private housing commissions
- education
- Retail
- community schemes as well as hotel and projects. We have extensive experience of working in and around Conservation Areas and listed buildings
- seeing through schemes of both a traditional and contemporary nature
- positively re-enforcing and benefiting their surroundings. As a result
- our buildings have won a number of local
- national and international awards and we are proud to be one of the leading design practices in Yorkshire.
- Service areas
- North Yorkshire" and North of England
- Company awards
- Awards
- At Bramhall Blenkharn we pride ourselves on our track record of delivering innovative and
- imaginative, yet achievable designs. This quality of design is recognised in the number of
- awards the practice has won over the years. These have included:
- 2014 LABC Awards North and East Yorkshire
- Winner Best Individual New Home Harrogate
- 2014 LABC Awards North and East Yorkshire
- Highly Commended Best Individual New Home Glenside Acaster Malbis
- 2014 LABC Awards North and East Yorkshire
- Highly Commended Best Alteration to an Existing Home Thornton Lodge Harrogate
- 2014 RICS Pro-Yorkshire Awards
- Highly Commended Residential Moorlands Court Whitby
- 2013 LABC Awards National—Best Large Housing Development
- Moorlands Court, Whitby
- 2013 LABC
- Awards North & East Yorkshire—Best Large Commercial Project
- Carpenter’s Arms, Felixkirk
- 2013 LABC Awards North & East Yorkshire—Best Social Housing Development
- Moorlands Court, Whitby
- 2013 LABC Awards North & East Yorkshire—Best Refurbishment of a Listed Building
- Lazenby Hall, Danby Wiske (Highly Commended)
- 2013 LABC Awards North & East Yorkshire
- Winner Best Partnership with a Local Authority
- 2012 LABC Awards North & East Yorkshire—Best Single House
- Quarry House, Cropton
- 2012 LABC Awards North & East Yorkshire
- Highly Commended Best Social Housing Development College View Pickering
- 2011 LABC Awards North & East Yorkshire—Best Single House
- High Close, Scarborough
- 2011 LABC National Building Excellence Awards
- Finalist
- High Close, Scarborough
- 2011 LABC Awards North & East Yorkshire
- Highly Commended Best domestic conversion/extension The Crofts Kirkby Wharfe
- 2011 LABC Awards North & East Yorkshire
- Highly Commended Best Affordable Housing Collinson’s Lane Rillington
- 2010 LABC Awards South Yorkshire & Humber—Best Social Housing Development
- New Hill Road, Barnsley
- 2010 LABC Awards South Yorkshire & Humber—Best Sustainable Project—Commenda
- -
- tion
- New Hill Road, Barnsley
- 2010 Care4Air Community Award
- New Hill Road, Barnsley
- 2009 West Lindsey District Council Building Excellence Awards
- Highly Commended Lincolnshire Montessori School
- 2009 RIBA White Rose Awards—Silver Award
- Pad55, Pickering
- 2009 RIBA White Rose Awards—Sustainable Futures Awards
- Pad55, Pickering
- 2009 RICS Pro Yorkshire Awards—Sustainability
- Pad55, Pickering
- 2009 RICS Pro Yorkshire Awards—Housing Design
- Pad55, Pickering
- 2009 LABC Awards North & East Yorkshire—Best Housing Development
- Pad 55, Pickering
- 2009 LABC Awards North & East Yorkshire—Commendation
- The Star Inn, Harome
- 2009 LABC Awards North & East Yorkshire—Commendation
- Zero House, York
- 2009 Housing Design Awards—Exhibition of Excellence
- Pad 55, Pickering
- 2009 International Property Awards—Best International Retirement Development
- Pad55, Pickering
- 2009 UK Property Awards—Best UK Retirement Development
- Pad55, Pickering
- 2008 York Design Awards
- Gypsy Wood Cottage, Elvington
- 2007 York Design Awards
- Moss Street Housing: Supported Housing and Market Sale Apartments, York
- 2006 RIBA White Rose Award
- Moss Street Housing: Supported Housing and Market Sale Apartments, York
- 2006 Ryedale District Council Award
- The Sylvan Housing Development, Malton
- 2006 LABC National Awards—Best One Off House
- Lebberston Hall, Scarborough
- 2005 Ryedale District Council Award
- Scampston Walled Garden
- 2005 National Brick Award
- Scampston Walled Garden
- 2005 Roses Design Award
- Sycamore House, Malton
- 2005 RICS Pro Yorkshire Award
- The Children’s House Nursery, Stallingborough, Grimsby
- 2005 RESI Props Best Residential Architect
- For Housing Schemes Throughout the Region
- 2005 Hull Civic Trust Award
- Kingston Court, Hull
- 2005 Ryedale District Council Award
- The Star Inn, Harome
- 2004 RIBA White Rose Award
- Sycamore House, Malton
- 2003 RIBA White Rose Award
- The Reading Room, Welburn
- 1999 Proud To Be York Award
- Our Celebration Community Workshops, York
- 1999 RIBA White Rose Award
- 35 Belle Vue Street, York
- 1999 National Civic Trust Award
- Scarborough Business Centre
- 1998 Ryedale District Council Award
- Hambleton Court Sheltered Housing, Norton
- 1998 Duke of York Community Initiative Award
- The Courtyard, Goole
- 1995 Wakefield Design Awards
- St Catherine’s Church Centre, Wakefield
- 1995 National Housing & Town Planning Award
- The Maltings Social Housing, Malton
- 1993 Civic Trust Award
- St Peter’s Church, Gildersome
- 1992 Ryedale District Council Award
- Walnut Green Sheltered Housing, Norton
- 1992 Leeds Award for Architecture
- St Peter’s Church, Gildersome
- 1990 RIBA Architect Under 40 Award
- Address
-
Unit 13, The Maltings
YO17 7DP Malton, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
+44-1653693333 www.brable.com