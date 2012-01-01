Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Rivelin
Fireplaces in Rotherham
Overview 37Projects (37) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Vienna 180 Gas Fire Burner - Huntsmere, Rivelin Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
    Vienna 180 Gas Fire Burner - Huntsmere
    Oslo Gas Fire Table - Black, Rivelin Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
    Oslo Gas Fire Table - Black, Rivelin Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
    Oslo Gas Fire Table - Black, Rivelin Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
    Oslo Gas Fire Table - Black
    A Unique and Private Gas Fire Table: The Dubai Gas Fire Table, Rivelin Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
    A Unique and Private Gas Fire Table: The Dubai Gas Fire Table, Rivelin Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
    A Unique and Private Gas Fire Table: The Dubai Gas Fire Table, Rivelin Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
    A Unique and Private Gas Fire Table: The Dubai Gas Fire Table
    Aztec Gas Fire Table - Sahara, Rivelin Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
    Aztec Gas Fire Table - Sahara, Rivelin Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
    Aztec Gas Fire Table - Sahara
    Lisbon 180 Gas Fire Table - LEDs, Rivelin Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
    Lisbon 180 Gas Fire Table - LEDs, Rivelin Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
    Lisbon 180 Gas Fire Table - LEDs, Rivelin Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
    Lisbon 180 Gas Fire Table - LEDs
    Vienna 160 Gas Fire Table - Dune, Rivelin Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
    Vienna 160 Gas Fire Table - Dune
    Show all 37 projects

    Rivelin are UK designers and manufacturers of high-end and bespoke outdoor fires. Rivelin specialise in gas fire pits, gas fire tables and gas fire bowls. 

    With a growing interest in outdoor living,  in late 2011 we commenced design and development of the Bahama Gas Fire Table under Prima Industries Ltd. In June 2012 the Bahama was launched at RHS Tatton Park with great success.The Bahama was further refined and the first models were installed in late 2012. 

    In response to the demand for the Bahama Gas Fire Table, we expanded our range of outdoor gas fire tables until it became natural to form a new brand which embodies the quality, engineering and design that goes into each Rivelin fire.

    The Rivelin brand was officially launched in May 2014. Rivelin was named after the fast-flowing River Rivelin, whose flow has been harnessed to drive the water wheels of twenty forges, metal-working mills and flour mills that over the years have helped to build Sheffield into the manufacturing powerhouse it became. 

    Taking inspiration from around the globe, we combine craftsmanship with the latest technology to produce levels of beauty and precision that can’t be found elsewhere.

    Services
    • Designing and manufacturing high-end and bespoke gas fire pits
    • gas fire tables and gas fire bowls.
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Europe
    Company awards
    Landscape 2016—Best in Show Finalist
    Address
    Unit 2, Chesterton Road, Eastwood Trading Estate
    S65 1SJ Rotherham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1709524162 www.rivelin.co
      Add SEO element