Rivelin are UK designers and manufacturers of high-end and bespoke outdoor fires. Rivelin specialise in gas fire pits, gas fire tables and gas fire bowls.

With a growing interest in outdoor living, in late 2011 we commenced design and development of the Bahama Gas Fire Table under Prima Industries Ltd. In June 2012 the Bahama was launched at RHS Tatton Park with great success.The Bahama was further refined and the first models were installed in late 2012.

In response to the demand for the Bahama Gas Fire Table, we expanded our range of outdoor gas fire tables until it became natural to form a new brand which embodies the quality, engineering and design that goes into each Rivelin fire.

The Rivelin brand was officially launched in May 2014. Rivelin was named after the fast-flowing River Rivelin, whose flow has been harnessed to drive the water wheels of twenty forges, metal-working mills and flour mills that over the years have helped to build Sheffield into the manufacturing powerhouse it became.

Taking inspiration from around the globe, we combine craftsmanship with the latest technology to produce levels of beauty and precision that can’t be found elsewhere.