Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Bath
    Low maintenance, garden room
    Garden Office
    Linea Contemporary Garden Office
    Contemporary Garden Office
    Linea Range: Contemporary garden office
    Garden Room with integral store room
    Garden Affairs specialise in high quality garden offices, studios, summerhouses, made to measure log cabins, timber garages, garden gazebos & posh sheds, in other words all your garden room needs!

    Choose from a huge range of beautiful designs or we will create a bespoke design in the  right size and style for you. Flexibility is what we are all about.  We offer a full installation service, or choose a DIY kit.  Take a look at our comprehensive website and visit our display centre in Wiltshire to see the quality for yourself.

    Services
    • Garden Offices
    • Summerhouses
    • studios
    • garages
    • posh sheds
    • Gazebos
    • garden office pods
    • insulated log cabins
    • garden buildings
    • garden summerhouses
    Service areas
    • Installation
    • Bespoke Designs
    • Design
    • planning advice
    • BA14 0DT
    • Bath
    Address
    Garden Affairs,Trowbridge Garden Centre, 288 Frome Road
    BA14 0DT Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225774566 www.gardenaffairs.co.uk
