Ziggiziggi
Online Shops in Rickmansworth
    • The Ultimate In Luxury Home Accessories , Ziggiziggi Ziggiziggi Living roomAccessories & decoration
    The Ultimate In Luxury Home Accessories
    La Collezione Deluxe Bathroom Accessories , Ziggiziggi Ziggiziggi BathroomTextiles & accessories
    La Collezione Deluxe Bathroom Accessories

    Ziggiziggi.com is an exciting home accessories
    website managed by a team with great experience in the fields of bathrooms, kitchens, home accessories and interior design.  We have loads of enthusiasm and a real passion to find cool new products that are of exceptional style and design. 

    Our aim is to offer you the customer tasteful, contemporary products personally chosen for their high quality and stylish looks and to provide you with an outstanding level of service and customer care whatever the size of your order.

    Service areas
    Rickmansworth
    Address
    The Courtyard, Great Sarratt Hall Farm
    WD3 4PD Rickmansworth
    United Kingdom
    +44-1923268849 www.ziggiziggi.com
