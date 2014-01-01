Founded in 1998, motive8 began its life as a specialist personal training company. Today they are a global organisation and established market leaders in the design & installation of residential and corporate health and fitness facilities.

motive8 offers a complete service – committed to delivering the highest quality bespoke health and fitness solutions to customers. Their team consists of experts in their respective fields, from consultancy, design and project management to facility maintenance and management, including fitness training and beauty services.

motive8 now fitted in excess of 120 facilities, including home gyms, private training studios, spas, swimming pools and large scale corporate and residential projects. Their aim is to provide facilities and services that create a comfortable environment for people to achieve their goals and improve their quality of life.