Raw Corporate Health
Designers in London
Reviews (4)
    Home Gyms

    RCH is a gym Gym Designer, Gym Consultant and supplier. We also offer Spa design and supply.

    We are very discreet and have provided gyms to some of the best London addresses.
    RCH can provide exactly what you need from plans through to equipment. We have extensive market knowledge and  expertise to design and supply your home gym  ensuring your space includes all you will need for your ultimate personal workout.

    Services
    Gym Design, Gym Consultancy, and Gym Supply
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Unit 9 Earlsfield Bus Centre
    SW18 4LT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2087899600 www.rawcorporatehealth.com

    Reviews

    Darren Bliss
    about 1 year ago
    Mike Raybone
    Under promised and over delivered
    about 5 years ago
    Tom
    Dirty, disgusting gyms. Broken equipment, lazy staff. Don’t bother.
    over 3 years ago
