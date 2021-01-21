Your browser is out-of-date.

WN Interiors + WN Store
Interior Designers & Decorators in Poole, UK
    WN interiors are a small and friendly team of designers guided by Sarah Woadden. As a collective we have a wide range of design experience, from beautiful private residential homes through to large scale developments. Each brief we take on is approached with the same care and creative process, to identify the true needs of the client or target market and allow us to create spaces that beautifully blend form and function. Increasingly influenced by nature as well as modern lifestyle needs, we create interiors that bring warmth and function to the daily lives of our clients.

    Services
    • Interior Architecture
    • Styling and Show Home Dressing
    • Full design and install service
    • Interior design
    • retail
    Service areas
    • Poole
    • Hampshire
    • all across UK
    • dorset
    • bournemouth
    • All of the UK
    • private and commercial
    • SHOWHOMES
    • sarah woadden
    • wn interiors
    • woadden nash
    • sandbanks
    • high end
    • luxury
    • Bespoke
    • Bespoke Installations
    • penthouse
    • waterside
    • McCarthy and Stone
    • Ortus Homes
    • UK
    Company awards
    Winners of the Design and Architecture Awards 2014
    Address
    111 Commercial Rd
    BH14 0JD Poole, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1202900866 wninteriors.co.uk
      Add SEO element