Tapestries Direct
Paint & Wall Coverings in Aldermaston
Reviews (0)
    • Tapestries Direct, in the UK, specialise in Jacquard woven tapestry wall-hangings and cushions. We will ship worldwide to most international locations including the US. Woven reproduction tapestries include the 11th century Bayeux tapestry, the Lady and the Unicorn series with characteristic mille-fleur background, and the King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table series created by Edward Burne-Jones and William Morris of the Arts & Crafts Movement. Tapestries from early medieval times, through the Middle Ages and the Renaissance period until the 20th century include decorative,pastoral, floral, verdure, romantic and oriental themes.

    Services
    Online retailer
    Service areas
    • International worldwide
    • Aldermaston
    Address
    Unit 3A Apollo House, Calleva Park
    RG7 8TN Aldermaston
    United Kingdom
    +44-1189813402 www.tapestriesdirect.co.uk
