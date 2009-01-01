Your browser is out-of-date.

Wolf And Badger
Online Shops in London
Reviews (5)
    RHIAN MALIN , Wolf And Badger Wolf And Badger KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    RHIAN MALIN , Wolf And Badger Wolf And Badger KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    RHIAN MALIN
    LAMPARA , Wolf And Badger Wolf And Badger HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    LAMPARA , Wolf And Badger Wolf And Badger HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    LAMPARA , Wolf And Badger Wolf And Badger HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +4
    LAMPARA
    GLITTERGUN$, Wolf And Badger Wolf And Badger HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    GLITTERGUN$, Wolf And Badger Wolf And Badger HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    GLITTERGUN$
    FALLEN FURNITURE , Wolf And Badger Wolf And Badger HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    FALLEN FURNITURE , Wolf And Badger Wolf And Badger HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    FALLEN FURNITURE , Wolf And Badger Wolf And Badger HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +1
    FALLEN FURNITURE
    Chisel & Mouse , Wolf And Badger Wolf And Badger HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Chisel & Mouse , Wolf And Badger Wolf And Badger HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Chisel & Mouse , Wolf And Badger Wolf And Badger HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +5
    Chisel & Mouse
    Otago , Wolf And Badger Wolf And Badger HouseholdHomewares
    Otago , Wolf And Badger Wolf And Badger HouseholdHomewares
    Otago , Wolf And Badger Wolf And Badger HouseholdHomewares
    +8
    Otago
    Wolf & Badger is a revolutionary retail concept founded in Notting Hill in 2009 by brothers Henry and George Graham. The Wolf & Badger ethos is to promote, support and retail only the most exciting independent fashion, jewelry, accessories and interior design brands from the UK and beyond. With stores now in Mayfair, Notting Hill and online, Wolf & Badger is the essential destination to Discover New Designers!

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    32 Dover Street
    W1S4NE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2036273191 www.wolfandbadger.com

    Reviews

    John Hegarty
    Nice jewellery, staff are OK but aren't going to win any congeniality awards
    about 5 years ago
    Frederik Du plessis
    Amazing staff, polite beyond words and helped me much more than needed cannot thank you enough.
    over 4 years ago
    David McGovern
    You get the sense that you're in a hub of new designers here. Great place to hang out and a great location. Very forward thinking.
    almost 9 years ago
