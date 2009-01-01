Wolf & Badger is a revolutionary retail concept founded in Notting Hill in 2009 by brothers Henry and George Graham. The Wolf & Badger ethos is to promote, support and retail only the most exciting independent fashion, jewelry, accessories and interior design brands from the UK and beyond. With stores now in Mayfair, Notting Hill and online, Wolf & Badger is the essential destination to Discover New Designers!
- Service areas
- London
- Address
-
32 Dover Street
W1S4NE London
United Kingdom
+44-2036273191 www.wolfandbadger.com