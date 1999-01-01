Legal disclosure

Confused by the endless companies selling hundreds of products with very little helpful advice or guidance?

Fed up with phoning companies to ask for advice only to get the order taker with limited knowledgeof their products?

At GymRatz we strive to ensure you get the maximum product for the minimum price. We ensure the products supplied are suitable for your specific requirements. From a simple tub of protein or fat-burner to equipping a full scale commercial gym, we will guide you all the way. We can design and manufacture equipment to your own specification if such items are not currently available.

If you are looking for a company with enough weight to be able to provide everything you need at the best prices, yet small enough that you will always be able to deal with the same person if required; a company where you the customer has a completely dedicated and intimate team acting to get your order to you with minimal worry or involvement from your side then give us a try. Help and Advice comes FREE with our compliments.

Cheers

Pete, Debs & Ellie

GymRatZ was founded in 1999 by Pete Walker & Debra Goodwin and has remained a family business to this day operating from our original store in Bristol.

Most of the store is dedicated to the storage and distribution of the specially selected ranges of sports nutrition and bodybuilding supplements. Our warehouse is stocked with weights, bars, benches, dumbbells, power racks and much more. GymRatZ branded strength equipment range is fabricated to our exacting specification and requirements, and has proven it's self time and time again through some of the most demanding gyms and training facilities world wide. Over the years we have become key suppliers to many Police forces and Fire stations, Ministry of Defence, RAF and Military bases, Schools, Colleges, Universities and some very notable Rugby clubs including London Irish and the British Lions to name but a few.

Having been around for so long has also allowed us to build strong working relationships with many of the UK's leading fitness and strength equipment manufacturers.

We are very selective with brands we choose to work with as the equipment and nutrition we supply has to meet our own demands for quality.

If we wouldn't be happy using a product then we're not happy selling it and won't !