Volume 3
Architects in London
    • Rumbold Road, London, Volume 3 Volume 3 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Rumbold Road, London, Volume 3 Volume 3 Modern living room
    Rumbold Road, London, Volume 3 Volume 3 Modern dining room
    +5
    Rumbold Road, London
    Dowlas Street, London, Volume 3 Volume 3 Modern study/office
    Dowlas Street, London, Volume 3 Volume 3 Modern study/office
    Dowlas Street, London, Volume 3 Volume 3 Modern study/office
    +4
    Dowlas Street, London
    ​North Ridge, Accra, Ghana, Volume 3 Volume 3
    ​North Ridge, Accra, Ghana
    Bay of Shells, Korcula, Croatia, Volume 3 Volume 3 Mediterranean style shopping centres
    Bay of Shells, Korcula, Croatia, Volume 3 Volume 3
    Bay of Shells, Korcula, Croatia, Volume 3 Volume 3 Mediterranean style shopping centres
    +6
    Bay of Shells, Korcula, Croatia
    Kiev Residences, Ukraine, Volume 3 Volume 3 Classic style houses
    Kiev Residences, Ukraine, Volume 3 Volume 3 Classic style houses
    Kiev Residences, Ukraine, Volume 3 Volume 3
    +3
    Kiev Residences, Ukraine
    Essex Road, London, United Kingdom, Volume 3 Volume 3 Modern bars & clubs
    Essex Road, London, United Kingdom, Volume 3 Volume 3
    Essex Road, London, United Kingdom, Volume 3 Volume 3 Modern bars & clubs
    +4
    Essex Road, London, United Kingdom
    Volume 3 architecture is driven by the pursuit of quality - a belief that our surroundings directly influence the quality of our lives, whether in the workplace, the home or the public spaces in between.

    It is not just buildings but urban design that affects our well-being. We are concerned with the physical context of a project, sensitive to the culture and climate of their place. The quest for quality embraces the physical performance of buildings.

    Masterplanning Commercial Residential
    • Central London.
    • Greater London
    • Africa
    • United Kingdom
    • Ghana
    • Croatia
    • Bulgaria
    • Europe
    • russia
    Studio 3.4 The Piper Centre, 50 Carnwath Road
    SW6 3EG London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077367100 www.volumethree.com
