Sweet-Vintage
Furniture & Accessories in Barlborough, Derbyshire
    For the love of chairs..., Sweet-Vintage Sweet-Vintage Dining roomChairs & benches
    For the love of chairs...
    Detail - the British way!

    Sweet-Vintage carefully source and lovingly restore an eclectic and gorgeous mix of British and Scandinavian furniture from the 1940’s to the 1970’s to help you create a unique and inspirational interior for your home.  We are located on the edge of the beautiful Peak District in North Derbyshire and work alongside local craftsmen offering a bespoke sourcing, restoration and upholstery service.

    Services
    Specialist dealers in mid 20th century British and Scandinavian furniture
    Service areas
    UK and Europe
    Address
    Mill Barn Annex, 15 Clowne Road,
    S43 4EN Barlborough, Derbyshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-7775712407 www.sweet-vintage.com
