CAVALCANTI specialises in the development and production of exclusively designed and hand-made rugs for the contract, hospitality and residential sectors.

Combining traditional textile techniques with contemporary visual concepts we aim to provide innovative, durable and sustainable design solutions for your project. Our design combines shapes, colours and textures to create unique rugs to suit individual requirements.

The quality of our rugs is the result of our commitment to outstanding standards of design and craftsmanship. We carefully select our makers and ensure our materials are of the highest quality and from sustainable sources.