Cavalcanti
Textiles & Upholstery in Se15 4nl
    • Various Cavalcanti installs, Cavalcanti Cavalcanti Modern living room
    Various Cavalcanti installs, Cavalcanti Cavalcanti Modern bars & clubs
    Various Cavalcanti installs, Cavalcanti Cavalcanti Modern living room
    Various Cavalcanti installs
    Flatweaves ~ Diamond Stair runner in London home, Cavalcanti Cavalcanti Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
    Flatweaves ~ Diamond Stair runner in London home, Cavalcanti Cavalcanti Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
    Flatweaves ~ Diamond Stair runner in London home, Cavalcanti Cavalcanti Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
    Flatweaves ~ Diamond Stair runner in London home

    CAVALCANTI  specialises in the development and production of exclusively designed and hand-made rugs for the contract, hospitality and residential sectors.

    Combining traditional textile techniques with contemporary visual concepts we aim to provide innovative, durable and sustainable design solutions for your project. Our design combines shapes, colours and textures to create unique rugs to suit individual requirements. 

    The quality of our rugs is the result of our commitment to outstanding standards of design and craftsmanship. We carefully select our makers and ensure our materials are of the highest quality and from sustainable sources.

    Service areas
    SE15 4NL
    Address
    226 Rye Lane
    London Se15 4nl
    United Kingdom
    +44-2076351783 www.cavalcanti.co.uk
