Owl Design is an interior design company established in early 2012 by Simone Gordon and Sophie van Winden.

We work primarily in the hospitality and residential sectors, our client’s ranging from private homeowner’s to high street brands.

We are a close-knit team of interior designers who are able to translate clients' ideas into successful projects, which work both aesthetically and practically. Our way of working is organic and eclectic with an injection of fun, using texture and colour to make spaces which invite and inspire. Humor is an important factor in our interiors, along with a bit of the unexpected. We deliver creative, yet accessible designs, by working collaboratively with each client so that every inch of a space is permeated with their personality. We deliver timeless, trend-transforming interiors with a harmonious balance between function and aesthetics and a distinctive personality.

We offer a range of interior design services, from early concept design, Flying Start, up to a full interior design package, Whole Hog. For more information take a look here.

We also have a styling side to our business, past clients including Hard Rock Calling, T in the Park, Wireless, Grand Designs Live, Ideal Home show, Blanche in the Brambles and Sofa.com. For more information please don't hesitate to contact us.