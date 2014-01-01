Your browser is out-of-date.
Everyone has an idea of what creates their
ideal outdoor space, it might be a good outside kitchen, exquisite barbeque,
plenty of greenery, tasty veggie patch, or simply a quiet and well-designed low
maintenance sanctuary.
With the summer fast approaching, it's time to think about how you're going to prepare your garden. The task can seem daunting at first, but the end rewards are certainly worth the effort.
That time of year is almost upon us again: our senses are perking up at the first signs of summer, we're noticing how it's actually bright and sunny when we leave for work in the morning, and we're enjoying the magical effect it s…