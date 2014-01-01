Your browser is out-of-date.

La Hacienda
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Stroud
    Service areas
    Stroud
    Address
    Hangar 27, Site C, Aston Down Airfield
    GL6 8HR Stroud
    United Kingdom
    +44-1285762060 www.lahacienda.co.uk

    Reviews

    Andrew Lillington
    Given Panama Chimenea for Christmas, easy instructions to put together, unfortunately the metal tool to lift mesh door off was missing. Telephoned Stroud warehouse, spoke to receptionist Alison. Great Customer service, immediately offered apologies for missing part and arranged replacement to be sent in post, arrived two days later. Unit itself is well made though not sure how long it will last but given the cost i believe it is reasonable value. Gives sufficient heat when sitting on patio on cold evening.
    4 months ago
    Sarah Wheeler
    Hopeless. Range them to try a locate a specific product and the tone of the answer-message was basically push off if you're a consumer, we only deal with trade. Oh well, there are plenty of other firepit manufacturers to spend my money with.
    8 months ago
    Gary Elliott
    Bought a squat chimenea from a stockists and when i got it back to build had no screws etc. contacted La Hacienda and asked if they could support. The customer service was fantastic and got what i needed to complete the build. am now going through the curing process to make sure it lasts. Massive thanks for the support and excellent communications. Massive thanks!
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 9 reviews
