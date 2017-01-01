Your browser is out-of-date.

Yorkshire Gardens
Landscape Designers in Leeds
New project
    • Stylish but Understated Secluded Garden
    Modern Functional Garden, Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
    Modern Functional Garden, Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
    Modern Functional Garden, Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
    +2
    Modern Functional Garden
    Gabion walls as you've never seen them before, Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
    Gabion walls as you've never seen them before, Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
    Gabion walls as you've never seen them before, Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
    +8
    Gabion walls as you've never seen them before
    Modern Garden with a rustic twist, Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
    Modern Garden with a rustic twist, Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
    Modern Garden with a rustic twist, Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
    +22
    Modern Garden with a rustic twist
    Best Solutions for Small Gardens , Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite
    Best Solutions for Small Gardens , Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood
    Best Solutions for Small Gardens , Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite
    +7
    Best Solutions for Small Gardens
    English Country Garden, Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Rustic style garden
    English Country Garden, Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Rustic style garden
    English Country Garden, Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Rustic style garden
    +5
    English Country Garden
    Show all 11 projects

    Yorkshire Gardens deliver creative garden design and landscaping solutions throughout Yorkshire and beyond. Whether you want to remodel an old fashioned space or you’re looking to add value to you home, our team of landscape gardeners pride themselves on the highest quality workmanship, only using premium materials. 

    We offer a friendly service with a unique approach to design, developing and understanding your needs and ensuring a long lasting finish. Our specialty is working with our customers to make sure you get the results you want, by turning your garden ideas into a reality. 

    We are one of a few members of the Association of Professional Landscapers in the area, are regularly assessed and always adhere rigorously to their best practice codes of conduct so that you can be reassured our work is carried out in the best possible manner. 

    Our extensive portfolio ranges from urban roof terraces to contemporary courtyards and traditional country gardens. Take the first step towards a garden transformation and call 0113 262 1214 today to book your free consultation. We’d love to help you avoid the pitfalls and get the best from your garden.

    Services
    • Garden design and consultation
    • hard and soft landscaping
    • rainwater management
    • green roofs
    • project management.
    Service areas
    Yorkshire
    Address
    45 Gledhow Park Avenue
    LS7 4JL Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-1132621214 www.yorkshiregardens.co.uk
