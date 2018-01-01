Why Us
The reasons why we highly recommend our products to you are so varied. Sample this:
HIGH QUALITY PRODUCTS
You get products of the highest quality. We have gone out and picked the cream of bedroom designs and furniture designs. We brought together what is best for our clients and that is why everything we deal with is of highest quality for maximum durability and functionality.
NATIONAL COVERAGE (UK COUNTRY)
We cover the cosmopolitan UK. We are determined to offer every dweller of UK with variety designs and quality wardrobes and impressive bedrooms. That means everyone has something exciting to identify with from our gallery.
ALL INCLUSIVE PRICES
Our initial price quotation covers everything. In other words we offer our products at all inclusive prices. We do not leave any stone un-turned when quoting price. With us, there are no hidden charges; you get an all inclusive price from the word go with affordable installment options.
UP TO 50% + 20% MORE OFF
Great discounts and rebates up to 50% off + 20% more off. The deals you can make with us are impressive. Be vigilant to our seasonal discounts. The discounts are meant to ensure you do not miss out on a great design you really covet due to prices because we understand how it feels when denied something you really wished to have.
THOUSANDS OF SATISFIED CUSTOMERS
Our former clients are our living testimonies. Thousands of our former clients keep tripling back for more designs for their loved ones and colleagues. They do not seem to get enough and that is why they keep trooping back and referring more clients.
MADE IN ENGLAND
Our products and designs are made in the land of great arts and designs; England. We have the true essence of what UK dwellers really want and that is why we have managed to connect with them very well. We listen keenly at what they really want and do the same in our production lines.
MORE THAN 80 STYLES AND FINISHES
With us, you are exposed to more than 80 styles and finishes to choose from. Our gallery ensures that no one person in England can fail to get a style and design they really want. Where else is such selection offered?
SEE HOW THEY LOOK ONLINE!
You have the option and luxury of browsing our products online. This helps you make a choice of the best design accurately from whenever part of England or world you are. It is part of convenience we offer our clients when it comes to choosing our products.
MADE TO MEASURE, NO FIXED SIZES
Our products and designs come with variety sizes. Apart from design and colours, you have an option of picking any size you want from our selection.
FRIENDLY SERVICE AND FREE QUOTES
When you finally make that contact, you realise that we offer one of the best customer care service. Our team of experts is dedicated at being friendly and understanding each of our clients needs and wishes. They move on to offer free quotes with an open mind to receive your much treasured feedback.
TRADE PRICES
We are able to offer impressive products in great and upscale designs at friendly rates because we source our products straight from manufacturers and builders. We have eliminated middlemen to mitigate you against high cost. Try us today!
- Fitted wardrobes
- fitted furniture
- sliding wardrobes
- fitted bedrooms
- London and & all across the UK
http://www.fittedwardrobes.com/reviews
Enterprise Trading Estate
UB42SE London
United Kingdom
+44-8002922200 www.fittedwardrobes.com
Quality with Excellent Service is our Moto
From the day we started this business we wanted to set ourselves aside form the competition by having the best products and the best customer service. With this attitude we have been able to attract thousands of customers who keep coming back and recommending us, please see our testimonial section to see our feedback. We use the same and often superior products to high street brand companies and are often able to discount up to 60% of our competitors prices. We put the site together to demonstrate this quality and price differential. Smiths is our Brand name in this Market and is growing in popularity as we continue to expand our services and client base. We have been in the fitted wardrobes and bedrooms business for 10 years now, providing customers with affordable yet luxury fitted furniture. Until we set this site up, we traded purely on word of mouth and recommendations. We treat every customer the same. Whether the job is small or big, the attention to detail will be the same and your satisfaction is guaranteed.We have a team in most major towns and we can get to you wherever you are based. All of our fitters are fully trained with many having been head hunted for their exceptional workmanship.
We can offer you more then 100 Finishes and colours which is the most in the business. This will guarantee you get exactly the style you are looking for to fulfil your dream home decor. Once an order is placed we can guarantee fitting from between 15-28 days and a single bedroom will take one full working day to fit. We welcome any comments on our site or any questions you may have. Also, we would love to give you a free, no obligation fitting quotation so you can see what your house could look like with wardrobes from Smiths.