Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Courtyard Designs Ltd
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Hereford
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Courtyard Designs produce fine quality, traditional timber framed outbuildings, carefully crafted in oak and sympathetically designed to complement their surroundings.
    Selecting the finest quality timbers, we manufacture a wide range of outbuildings, from a welcoming oak garden room retreat, to garages, carports, garden offices and traditional timber pavilions. We tailor each design to your specific needs, taking inspiration from our extensive range.

    Services
    • Bespoke Designs
    • Planning & Building Regs submissions
    • Building manufacture erection and roofing
    Service areas
    UK and Hereford
    Address
    HR6 0NF Hereford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1568760540 www.courtyarddesigns.co.uk
      Add SEO element