Jennifer Manners Design
Flooring in London
    • Venetian Swirl

    Jennifer Manners Bespoke Rugs is a small design studio based in Chelsea. We specialise in exquisite handcrafted rugs made in the precise colour, size and design required. Every detail is passionately considered from start to finish with the highest quality materials employed.

    Each piece is hand made in Nepal and India by artisans who have passed down their craft through the generations. We provide them with the best wools and silks so that their talent isn't compromised. We work with our manufacturers to ensure safe working conditions so they can focus on their craft. Choose from our extensive library of designs or let us create a bespoke rug exclusively for you. Discover how a beautifully designed and crafted rug can enhance your space.

    Services
    Bespoke rugs and Interior Design
    Service areas
    London and surrounding areas
    Address
    SW13 9JR London
    United Kingdom
    www.jennifermanners.co.uk
