Obi Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Bristol
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Obi contemporary furniture's new Space bedside tables
    Obi contemporary furniture's new Space bedside tables
    Tilt Bookshelf
    Tilt Bookshelf
    Pear Side Table
    Pear Side Table

    Obi Furniture - contemporary, bespoke quality, handmade walnut and oak furniture produced in our Somerset workshops in the heart of the English countryside. There are very few online furniture companies with ready to buy products like Obi, who can offer you the highest standard of design and quality of making, with the convenience of ordering online from a UK based company.

    Services
    Handmade contemporary furniture that can be ordered online.
    Service areas
    All across the UK
    Address
    Brickyard Wood Barns, Brockley Lane, Chelvey
    BS48 4AB Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-1275464964 www.obifurniture.co.uk
