Obi Furniture - contemporary, bespoke quality, handmade walnut and oak furniture produced in our Somerset workshops in the heart of the English countryside. There are very few online furniture companies with ready to buy products like Obi, who can offer you the highest standard of design and quality of making, with the convenience of ordering online from a UK based company.
- Services
- Handmade contemporary furniture that can be ordered online.
- Service areas
- All across the UK
- Address
-
Brickyard Wood Barns, Brockley Lane, Chelvey
BS48 4AB Bristol
United Kingdom
+44-1275464964 www.obifurniture.co.uk