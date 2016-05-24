Your browser is out-of-date.

Lithic Fire
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Cornhill On Tweed
    • Highlands firepit, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Rustic style garden Sandstone
    Highlands firepit
    Cheshire, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Rustic style garden Stone
    Cheshire
    Table firepit, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Minimalist style garden
    Table firepit, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Rustic style garden Sandstone Grey
    Table firepit
    1.2m rustic sandstone firepit , Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Rustic style garden Sandstone
    1.2m rustic sandstone firepit
    Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern garden Sandstone
    Ayrshire outdoor living
    Small firepit near Rothbury, Northumberland., Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Rustic style garden
    Small firepit near Rothbury, Northumberland.
    Lithic is the name for natural stone outdoor living.  We make the outdoors warm and inviting.  Our range of products includes elegant and stylish natural stone firepits,  BBQ areas, seating,  walls,  and more.

    Everything we build is made in Great Britain.  Beautiful, hard wearing stone is sourced from long established and highly skilled quarries in the north of England.

    ·       Lithic is dedicated to bringing you the finest natural stone to enhance your great outdoors.

    ·       As a social enterprise, Lithic is not just another landscaper – the company exists to simply bring you the best and pride in the job is second nature.

    Services
    We produce firepits made from fine hardwearing British stone. Supplied UK wide in easy kit form for assembly by the customer or professional handyman. If you prefer we can install for you within 100 miles of Cornhill on Tweed.
    Service areas
    All across the UK
    Address
    3 St Cuthbert's Cottages
    TD12 4UP Cornhill On Tweed
    United Kingdom
    +44189088303807864321122 www.lithicfire.co.uk
