IOTA offers an exclusive range of garden planters to enhance your outdoor space. These include our signature Granite and Slate pots, and a great selection of stylish lightweight containers. We make to order in powder coated, stainless and Corten steel for projects large and small.
- Services
- Garden pots and planters
- made-to-order steel planters
- stone pots and planters
- modern garden pots
- lightweight garden pots
- tree planters
- Service areas
- Throughout the UK and worldwide
- Address
-
Sluice Farm
BS22 7YQ Weston-Super-Mare
United Kingdom
+44-1934522617 www.iotagarden.com