Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
IOTA Garden and Home ltd
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Weston-Super-Mare
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Scoop planters, IOTA Garden and Home ltd IOTA Garden and Home ltd GardenPlant pots & vases
    Scoop planters, IOTA Garden and Home ltd IOTA Garden and Home ltd GardenPlant pots & vases
    Scoop planters

    IOTA offers an exclusive range of garden planters to enhance your outdoor space.  These include our signature Granite and Slate pots, and a great selection of stylish lightweight containers.  We make to order in powder coated, stainless and Corten steel for projects large and small.

    Services
    • Garden pots and planters
    • made-to-order steel planters
    • stone pots and planters
    • modern garden pots
    • lightweight garden pots
    • tree planters
    Service areas
    Throughout the UK and worldwide
    Address
    Sluice Farm
    BS22 7YQ Weston-Super-Mare
    United Kingdom
    +44-1934522617 www.iotagarden.com

    Reviews

    brian mccleery
    I bought a pavilion 360 and was impressed. I decided to purchase the 450 for a larger plant to go on my patio. The second planter arrived with transit damage. I contacted IOTA who immediately dispatched a replacement. I now have two nice planters which look great. IOTA customer service excellent.
    about 1 year ago
    Oliver Exley
    almost 8 years ago
    Vinesh Patel
    IOTA is a great company to deal with! They have a lot of expertise on plants & planters, they were able to help me choose the right plants for the right planters for my terrace. They genuinely wanted to help, I had no experience with gardening and plants but they were very patient! They will definitely recommend what you need not up-sell you extra pots etc! The fibre glass planters I received looked exactly like concrete they are amazing!
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element