Retro Living
Furniture & Accessories in Sw1w 8qx
Reviews (6)
    VINTAGE LARGE HOSPITAL MEDICINE CABINET, Retro Living Retro Living BathroomMedicine cabinets
    VINTAGE LARGE HOSPITAL MEDICINE CABINET

    Retro Living evolved from a passion for sourcing interesting and unusual items of furniture, art, lighting and objects with my own home in mind during the past 25 years.  I started trading through the Retro Living website four years ago and now have a showroom located in Pimlico where the majority of my stock is on display.  I also have a storage space where some larger pieces are being restored and stored. 

    Retro Living, 25 Ebury Bridge Road, Pimlico, London SW1W 8QX  

    I upload new product as fast as feasibly possible and recently linked my Instagram account to the website to bring pieces to your attention that much quicker. 

    Retro Living restores, upholsters and rewires the majority of it's pieces to ensure that they are of the highest quality and are sympathetically restored to ensure everything reaches you in the best original condition possible. 

    I can also recommend an experienced specialist electrician for more difficult pieces such as hard to wire lamps or complex rewiring required for some chandeliers. 

    Delivery can be arranged to anywhere within the UK, Europe and Worldwide.  I tend to include it within the stated price for addresses within the M25. 

    I also offer a sourcing service for any specific hard-to-find items which you're looking out for on a commercial or personal basis.  

    My contact information is as follows:  07976 628124  Malcolm@retroliving.co.uk  www.retroliving.co.uk https://twitter.com/RetroLiving https://www.facebook.com/RetroLivingLondon https://www.instagram.com/retrolivinglondon/ https://uk.pinterest.com/retro_living/

    Services
    • Vintage and Retro Furniture
    • Lighting and Objects
    Service areas
    Uk, Europe and Worldwide, and SW1W 8QX
    Address
    25 Ebury Bridge Road, Pimlico
    London Sw1w 8qx
    United Kingdom
    +44-7976628124 www.retroliving.co.uk

    Reviews

    John Hellinikakis
    Helpful service with a good selection of mid century furniture
    12 months ago
    Lawrence Ambroze
    Great shop filled with quality vintage items, plus a few new accessories. Loved spending time there and going over the treasure trove. Found what I was looking for.
    over 3 years ago
    Simone and Mark
    Malcolm has a keen eye for high end unusual furniture and home accessories. He also restores furniture beautifully using exquisite fabrics and takes all the hassle out of re-wiring lighting. Well worth a visit.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
