Retro Living evolved from a passion for sourcing interesting and unusual items of furniture, art, lighting and objects with my own home in mind during the past 25 years. I started trading through the Retro Living website four years ago and now have a showroom located in Pimlico where the majority of my stock is on display. I also have a storage space where some larger pieces are being restored and stored.

Retro Living, 25 Ebury Bridge Road, Pimlico, London SW1W 8QX

I upload new product as fast as feasibly possible and recently linked my Instagram account to the website to bring pieces to your attention that much quicker.

Retro Living restores, upholsters and rewires the majority of it's pieces to ensure that they are of the highest quality and are sympathetically restored to ensure everything reaches you in the best original condition possible.

I can also recommend an experienced specialist electrician for more difficult pieces such as hard to wire lamps or complex rewiring required for some chandeliers.

Delivery can be arranged to anywhere within the UK, Europe and Worldwide. I tend to include it within the stated price for addresses within the M25.

I also offer a sourcing service for any specific hard-to-find items which you're looking out for on a commercial or personal basis.

My contact information is as follows: 07976 628124 Malcolm@retroliving.co.uk www.retroliving.co.uk https://twitter.com/RetroLiving https://www.facebook.com/RetroLivingLondon https://www.instagram.com/retrolivinglondon/ https://uk.pinterest.com/retro_living/