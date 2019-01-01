We make the specification of tiles easier & more cost effective for our clients. Supplying Porcelain , Tiles , Stone

We aim to save you time and money. Being office based our overheads are low so we are able to be extremely competitive and unlike most tile companies we are not restricted to pushing certain ranges. We can source whatever tile or stone you have in mind. We deal direct with manufacturers and quarries worldwide so we can find the perfect tiles or stone for your project. All you need to do is give us any idea of what you have in mind and we will help advise on size and finish options and then show you a selection of samples. We also offer a free specification service to insure your tiles or stone are fixed using the correct materials.We offer free samples, design advice and brochures and are more than happy to visit you to advise and discuss your project. www.tilesupplysolutions.com Tel – 01984 624 555