Tile Supply Solutions Ltd
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Taunton And London
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • Maxfine Tiles Large Format Porcelain Floor & Wall Tiles, Tile Supply Solutions Ltd Tile Supply Solutions Ltd Modern walls & floors Tiles Multicolored
    Maxfine Tiles Large Format Porcelain Floor & Wall Tiles, Tile Supply Solutions Ltd Tile Supply Solutions Ltd Modern walls & floors Tiles Brown
    Maxfine Tiles Large Format Porcelain Floor & Wall Tiles, Tile Supply Solutions Ltd Tile Supply Solutions Ltd Modern walls & floors Tiles Beige
    Maxfine Tiles Large Format Porcelain Floor & Wall Tiles
    LONDON MARBLE HALL WAY, Tile Supply Solutions Ltd Tile Supply Solutions Ltd Walls & flooringTiles
    LONDON MARBLE HALL WAY

    We make the specification of tiles easier & more cost effective for our clients. Supplying Porcelain , Tiles , Stone

    We aim to save you time and money. Being office based our overheads are low so we are able to be extremely competitive and unlike most tile companies we are not restricted to pushing certain ranges. We can source whatever tile or stone you have in mind. We deal direct with manufacturers and quarries worldwide so we can find the perfect tiles or stone for your project. All you need to do is give us any idea of what you have in mind and we will help advise on size and finish options and then show you a selection of samples. We also offer a free specification service to insure your tiles or stone are fixed using the correct materials.We offer free samples, design advice and brochures and are more than happy to visit you to advise and discuss your project. www.tilesupplysolutions.com Tel – 01984 624 555

    Services
    • Tile & Natural Stone Supply
    • Floor & Wall Tiles
    Service areas
    UK, Worldwide., and Taunton and London
    Company awards
    UK AWARD WINNING TILING TEAM : FINALIST TTA UK TILE SUPPLIERS
    Address
    Thornescroft , West Street , Somerset
    TA4 2JP Taunton And London
    United Kingdom
    +44-1984624555 www.tilesupplysolutions.com
    Sourcing enhancing surfaces through specification & design is what we're about - our goal is to meet the needs of architectural, designer, & developer clients.

    Michael Parkman Michael Parkman
    Very competitive the cheepest maxfine tiles around Simon very knowledgeable and helpful Delivery on time Highly recommended
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: January 2019
