Walls and Floors Ltd
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Kettering
Reviews (23)
    • Antique Crackle Metro Tiles, Walls and Floors Ltd Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringTiles Ceramic White
    Antique Crackle Metro Tiles, Walls and Floors Ltd Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringTiles Ceramic White
    Antique Crackle Metro Tiles, Walls and Floors Ltd Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringTiles Turquoise
    Antique Crackle Metro Tiles
    Modern Black and White Ceramic Metro Tiles by Walls and Floors, Walls and Floors Ltd Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringTiles
    Modern Black and White Ceramic Metro Tiles by Walls and Floors, Walls and Floors Ltd Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringTiles
    Modern Black and White Ceramic Metro Tiles by Walls and Floors, Walls and Floors Ltd Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringTiles
    Modern Black and White Ceramic Metro Tiles by Walls and Floors

    Founded in 1987, Walls and Floors are the UK's Leading Online Tile Specialists. With 6,000 tiles to choose from, ranging from stylish wall tiles and modern mosaics , through to realistic wood effects and natural stone, we ship nationwide! With Free Delivery on orders over £125, and a fantastic full-size sample service. 

    Services
    Wall Tiles Floor tiles Bathroom Tiles Kitchen Tiles Mosaic Tiles Natural Stone Tiles Wood Effect Tiles Adhesive Grout Tools Splashbacks
    Service areas
    UK United Kingdom Central London. Greater London Manchester Bristol Leeds Sheffield Nottingham BIRMINGHAM Kettering Leicester
    Address
    Wilson Terrace
    NN16 9RT Kettering
    United Kingdom
    +44-1536314730 www.wallsandfloors.co.uk

    Reviews

    Michelle Harlow
    Great place , used more than once . Defo would use again .
    2 months ago
    Ken baughan
    Lovely showroom clean tidy nice layout staff could have been more attentive though.
    about 2 months ago
    Manzurul Mannan
    I started tiling my bathroom but the tiles calculated by my local show was incorrect and I was short of tiles. These particular tiles were discontinued so I had to search online and Walls and Floors Showroom had 7 boxes left of clearance but they were 100 miles away. Anthony and the team were super helpful and also gave me a lovely discount which was really useful because of the long journey. Thanks to all the staff who were welcoming, helpful and extremely friendly.
    about 1 month ago
