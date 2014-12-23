Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pristine Garden Rooms
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Gl20 7qa
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Exterior Store, Pristine Garden Rooms Pristine Garden Rooms Rustic style garage/shed Wood Green
    Exterior Store, Pristine Garden Rooms Pristine Garden Rooms
    Exterior Store, Pristine Garden Rooms Pristine Garden Rooms
    +2
    Exterior Store
    Garden Studio, Pristine Garden Rooms Pristine Garden Rooms Classic style study/office Wood Green
    Garden Studio, Pristine Garden Rooms Pristine Garden Rooms Classic style study/office Wood Green
    Garden Studio, Pristine Garden Rooms Pristine Garden Rooms Classic style study/office Wood Green
    +3
    Garden Studio
    Garden Office, Pristine Garden Rooms Pristine Garden Rooms Classic style study/office Wood Green
    Garden Office, Pristine Garden Rooms Pristine Garden Rooms Classic style study/office Wood Green
    Garden Office, Pristine Garden Rooms Pristine Garden Rooms Classic style study/office Wood Green
    +3
    Garden Office
    Country Office and Store, Pristine Garden Rooms Pristine Garden Rooms
    Country Office and Store, Pristine Garden Rooms Pristine Garden Rooms
    Country Office and Store, Pristine Garden Rooms Pristine Garden Rooms
    +7
    Country Office and Store
    Out Door Living, Pristine Garden Rooms Pristine Garden Rooms Classic style garden
    Out Door Living, Pristine Garden Rooms Pristine Garden Rooms Classic style garden
    Out Door Living, Pristine Garden Rooms Pristine Garden Rooms
    +3
    Out Door Living
    Show, Pristine Garden Rooms Pristine Garden Rooms
    Show, Pristine Garden Rooms Pristine Garden Rooms
    Show, Pristine Garden Rooms Pristine Garden Rooms
    +3
    Show

    Pristine Garden Rooms are based on the Border of South Worcestershire and North Gloucestershire, a few minutes from the M5.

    At Pristine Garden Rooms we work closely with our customers to understand and deliver the project you have in mind. Whether traditional, contemporary or bespoke, we will offer honest advice and guidance to ensuring you make the best decision for your needs. All jobs are undertaken in a sincere and attentive manner so that we can provide you with the finish that we are both proud of.

    Whether you are dreaming of a Garden Room, Studio, Office, Work Room or Canopy, all projects are completed to a high standard. We believe in helping you to create a stylish and elegant finish, one with character and beauty that is distinctive in its design and stunning in  its appearance enhanced by Natural Light and the Garden Setting.

    Please feel free to browse our site for ideas or to view examples of our work. If you have any queries please don’t hesitate to contact us. We offer a free quotation and advice service with no obligation and can visit you to discuss your project.

    Thank you for visiting and we look forward to hearing from you

    Services
    • Garden Buildings
    • Garages
    • Garden Office
    • Workrooms
    • Out Door Living
    • General Builder & Carpenter.
    Service areas
    • Gloucestershire
    • South Gloucestershire
    • Herefordshire
    • Worcestershire
    • South Warwickshire
    • Avon & Somerset
    • Oxfordshire
    Address
    Walton Cardiff, Tewkesbury
    Gloucestershire Gl20 7qa
    United Kingdom
    +44168429215507969748274 www.pristinegardenrooms.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    Our clients have included private customers, schools and councils, where we have developed a range of outdoor buildings to be used as, classrooms, garden rooms, beech huts, workrooms and offices.
    Continually searching for new innovations and techniques, our Garden Rooms are continually developing to incorporate the latest environmental approved materials and processes.

    The close control of project management ensures we are able to maintain our incredibly high standards. We provide all our customers with a professional and honest service and always try to provide you with exactly what you want; even it doesn’t come as a standard.  

    The whole process is passion and quality. We provide the complete package; the design, the groundwork’s, the delivery and the build, ensuring our clients are provided with a great experience from the initial enquiry to the finished garden room.

    Reviews

    Katie Simms
    almost 3 years ago
    millie packer
    over 2 years ago
    Lyndsey Thompson
    Nice
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element