Peter Landers Photography
Photographers in London
Reviews
    Whistler Street

    Peter is a London based professional photographer who successfully combines his passion for photography, architecture and interiors.He holds a BArch Honours in Architecture from The University of Newcastle Upon Tyne and a Masters Degree in Industrial Design from the University of Northumbria.His client base includes architectural and interior design practices, property developers, advertising and design agencies.

    Services
    • Interior Photography
    • Architectural Photography
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    1B Poet's Road
    N5 2SL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7811289407 www.peterlanders.net

    Reviews

    Danny Child
    Great images, very responsive and helpful! A pleasure to deal with.
    8 months ago
