Peter is a London based professional photographer who successfully combines his passion for photography, architecture and interiors.He holds a BArch Honours in Architecture from The University of Newcastle Upon Tyne and a Masters Degree in Industrial Design from the University of Northumbria.His client base includes architectural and interior design practices, property developers, advertising and design agencies.
- Services
- Interior Photography
- Architectural Photography
- Service areas
- London
- Address
-
1B Poet's Road
N5 2SL London
United Kingdom
+44-7811289407 www.peterlanders.net