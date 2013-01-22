Warp & Weft provides a complete flooring service, from the conception stage through to installation (and beyond), for interior designers and architects.
Warp & Weft has already been delivering innovative flooring solutions for over 10 years to trade customers. Their expansive portfolio of products ranges from simple stocked carpets to intricate handmade rugs. Warp & Weft also offer an expert fitting service and specialise in bespoke rug and runner bordering in their dedicated London workshop.
In addition to this, in 2015 Warp & Weft became the exclusive UK agent for Spanish weavers, Naturtex, who produce extraordinarily innovative and stylish textile floorings.
- Services
- Sourcing and supplying of flooring to complement design schemes. Full flooring installation package. Bespoke rug and runner bordering service.
- Service areas
- London & All across UK
- Address
-
136 Clayton Road
UB3 1BL Hayes
United Kingdom
+44-2088489558 www.warpandweft.co.uk