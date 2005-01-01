DesignWright is a multi-award winning design practice formed in 2005 by brothers Adrian and Jeremy Wright. With a background in engineering and a solid understanding of the manufacturing process, DesignWright’s approach is driven by a desire to reconsider and simplify how objects look and function.
A series of products for the kitchen and home, designed for clients including Joseph Joseph, Philips, LG, Lexon, Menu, Eva Solo, Royal Doulton and Normann Copenhagen, have established DesignWright as an innovative, intelligent practice celebrated by industry and consumers alike.
- Product design consultancy
- World Wide and London
- DesignPLUS 2015: FLIP alarm clock for Lexon
- Red Dot 2014 'Honourable Mention': Script clock for Lexon
- A' Design Award 2014 'Golden': Script Clock
- A' Design Award 2014 'Silver': Script Watch
- Gift of the Year 2014: FLIP alarm clock for Lexon
- Product Designer of the Year 2013: Homes & Gardens magazine
- Red Dot 2013 ‘Best of the Best’: FLIP alarm clock for Lexon
- Red Dot 2012: BURO desk accessories for Lexon
- Red Dot 2012: Pestle & mortar for Eva Solo
- Red Dot 2011 ‘Best of the Best’: Pie timer for Joseph Joseph
- D&AD nomination 2011: Pie timer for Joseph Joseph
- DesignPLUS 2011: Pie timer for Joseph Joseph
- Gift of the Year 2011: Pie timer for Joseph Joseph
- Red Dot 2010: Y-Grinder for Joseph Joseph
- DesignPLUS 2010: Y-Grinder for Joseph Joseph
- Red Dot 2008: Folding Colander for Joseph Joseph
- DesignPLUS 2007: Dual chopping board for Joseph Joseph
CH2.02 Chester House, Kennington Park Business Centre, 1-3 Brixton Road
SW9 6DE London
United Kingdom
+44-2031764456 www.designwright.co.uk