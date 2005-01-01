DesignWright is a multi-award winning design practice formed in 2005 by brothers Adrian and Jeremy Wright. With a background in engineering and a solid understanding of the manufacturing process, DesignWright’s approach is driven by a desire to reconsider and simplify how objects look and function.

A series of products for the kitchen and home, designed for clients including Joseph Joseph, Philips, LG, Lexon, Menu, Eva Solo, Royal Doulton and Normann Copenhagen, have established DesignWright as an innovative, intelligent practice celebrated by industry and consumers alike.